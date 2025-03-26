All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's defence minister and UK foreign secretary discuss importance of further pressure on Moscow

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 20:28
Ukraine's defence minister and UK foreign secretary discuss importance of further pressure on Moscow
Andrii Sybiha. Stock Photo: UP

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has held a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, during which they discussed the need for continued pressure on Russia to force it to seek peace.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha informed Lammy about the outcomes of Ukrainian-American talks in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sybiha: "We discussed the importance of further pressure, including sanctions, to make Moscow serious about peace."

Details: Sybiha and Lammy also coordinated their positions ahead of key international events.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and Britain, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to secure a future ceasefire.
  • However, Reuters reported that the coalition is shifting discussions away from deploying ground troops towards alternatives, due to internal disagreements and potential opposition from the US and Russia.
  • Among the alternatives to troop deployment mentioned in the report are potential support for a UN peacekeeping mission, an increased military presence in neighbouring countries and the Italian prime minister’s idea of extending NATO Article 5 guarantees to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaRusso-Ukrainian warUK
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Any diplomacy with Russia must be backed up by firepower and pressure, says Ukraine's foreign minister
Work on special tribunal continues, issue of punishing Russia still on agenda, Ukrainian foreign minister says
We clearly understand which countries ready to deploy their troops in Ukraine, says Ukraine's foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: