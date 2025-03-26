Ukraine's defence minister and UK foreign secretary discuss importance of further pressure on Moscow
Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 20:28
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has held a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, during which they discussed the need for continued pressure on Russia to force it to seek peace.
Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Sybiha informed Lammy about the outcomes of Ukrainian-American talks in Saudi Arabia.
Quote from Sybiha: "We discussed the importance of further pressure, including sanctions, to make Moscow serious about peace."
Details: Sybiha and Lammy also coordinated their positions ahead of key international events.
Background:
- The coalition of the willing, led by France and Britain, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to secure a future ceasefire.
- However, Reuters reported that the coalition is shifting discussions away from deploying ground troops towards alternatives, due to internal disagreements and potential opposition from the US and Russia.
- Among the alternatives to troop deployment mentioned in the report are potential support for a UN peacekeeping mission, an increased military presence in neighbouring countries and the Italian prime minister’s idea of extending NATO Article 5 guarantees to Ukraine.
