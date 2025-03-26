Ukraine's defence minister and UK foreign secretary discuss importance of further pressure on Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has held a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, during which they discussed the need for continued pressure on Russia to force it to seek peace.

Details: Sybiha informed Lammy about the outcomes of Ukrainian-American talks in Saudi Arabia.

Quote from Sybiha: "We discussed the importance of further pressure, including sanctions, to make Moscow serious about peace."

Details: Sybiha and Lammy also coordinated their positions ahead of key international events.

The coalition of the willing, led by France and Britain, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to secure a future ceasefire.

However, Reuters reported that the coalition is shifting discussions away from deploying ground troops towards alternatives, due to internal disagreements and potential opposition from the US and Russia.

Among the alternatives to troop deployment mentioned in the report are potential support for a UN peacekeeping mission, an increased military presence in neighbouring countries and the Italian prime minister’s idea of extending NATO Article 5 guarantees to Ukraine.

