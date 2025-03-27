All Sections
Total of 224 combat clashes occur over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 27 March 2025, 08:18
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have most actively attacked the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kursk and Novopavlivka fronts over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 March

Quote: "Yesterday [26 March – ed.], the enemy launched a missile strike, using a single missile, and 77 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, dropping 116 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians fired on [Ukraine] over 6,743 times, including 159 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,646 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attempted to break through defences near the settlement of Vovchansk twice.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched four attacks. Ukrainian forces repelled their assaults near the settlements of Holubivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 14 attacks, trying to break through the defence near the settlements of Kopanky, Yampolivka and Novoserhiivka and towards the settlements of  Nove, Kolodiazi and Novomykhailivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 offensive actions near the settlement of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 20 attacks near the city of Toretsk, as well as near the settlements of Dachne and Krymske and towards Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 88 Russian assaults near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Uspenivka and Novooleksandrivka and towards Preobrazhenka, Pokrovsk, Promin, Vidrodzhennia and Novoserhiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 25 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Rozlyv, Vesele, Kostiantynopil and Skudne.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Rivnopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces made nine attempts to break through near Mali Shcherbaky, Lobkove and Shcherbaky and towards Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two Russian attacks over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

