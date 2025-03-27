All Sections
Majority of Ukrainians oppose holding elections before end of war – survey

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 27 March 2025, 11:12
Majority of Ukrainians oppose holding elections before end of war – survey
Man at a polling station. Stock photo: Getty Images

A total of 77% of Ukrainian citizens are against holding elections in the event of a temporary ceasefire without security guarantees, and support holding them only after the war has fully ended or guarantees have been provided.

Source: a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

Quote: "If we have a temporary ceasefire without security guarantees, then 77% [of surveyed Ukrainian citizens – ed.] speak out against elections."

Details: The survey conducted by the KIIS shows that only 8% of respondents said that elections should be held without security guarantees for Ukraine.

 
Imagine that a ceasefire does take place, but Ukraine receives no security guarantees, such as additional weapons or peacekeepers. Should Ukraine then hold national elections afterwards?
Photo: KIIS

Of those surveyed, 11% responded that elections should be held immediately, without waiting for a ceasefire.

Another 4% of respondents were unable to answer the question.

The issue of the possibility of holding elections after a potential ceasefire with security guarantees remains relevant.

The poll shows that even with such guarantees, the vast majority – 78% of respondents – oppose elections before the war is finally over and a peace agreement is signed. Only 19% support holding elections after the ceasefire or even immediately.

 
Imagine that a ceasefire really takes place and Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees: more weapons, peacekeepers from a European country, etc. Should Ukraine then hold national elections after that?
Photo: KIIS

Methodology: The survey was conducted by the KIIS from 12 to 22 March 2025, with 1,326 respondents aged 18 and older interviewed in government-controlled areas of Ukraine. The statistical margin of error for this sample (with a 0.95 probability and considering a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 3.5% for results close to 50%, 3.1% for results close to 25%, 2.1% for results close to 10%, and 1.6% for results close to 5%.

Due to wartime conditions, in addition to the specified formal margin of error, there is a certain systematic deviation. However, sociologists believe that the results still provide a fairly reliable basis for analysing public sentiment.

The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not under Ukrainian government control (although some respondents were internally displaced persons who had relocated from occupied areas). The survey also did not include citizens who left Ukraine after 24 February 2022.

