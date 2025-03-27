Russian forces launched an artillery strike on the centre of the city of Kherson on 27 March, leaving two people dead and four others injured. Among those injured in the attack was an ambulance crew evacuating a wounded man during a repeat Russian strike. There has also been a partial power outage in the city: trolleybus traffic has been temporarily halted.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Law enforcement officials reported that Russian forces had bombarded the city at around 12:40.

The attack claimed the life of a woman and left a 56-year-old man injured. The man has been taken to hospital.

The Russian strike also damaged civilian infrastructure and vehicles. Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Updated: Later, Kherson City Military Administration reported that a 55-year-old woman had sustained a fatal blast injury. Additionally, Mrochko stated that there had been a partial power outage in the city as a result of the large-scale shelling of Kherson. Trolleybus traffic has been temporarily halted. Experts are currently assessing the scenes of the strikes and extent of the damage.



Updated: At 14:54, Prokudin reported that one more person had been killed in the large-scale Russian attack on Kherson.

Later, he wrote that an ambulance crew treating a wounded man also came under Russian fire.

Quote from Prokudin: "The medics were taking a 59-year-old man, who had sustained a blast injury, a contusion and abdominal wounds, to hospital. That's when the Russians attacked them. A 33-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver sustained blast injuries and contusions due to the enemy attack."

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities indicate that all the people injured in the bombardment are currently in hospital.

