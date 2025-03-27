The first military mosque in Ukraine, As-Salam, has officially opened. It was established at the initiative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), where many Muslim soldiers serve.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The opening ceremony began with a recitation of the Quran and a communal prayer, as per Islamic tradition.

"Friday prayers and gatherings will be held here regularly for Muslims, where they will be able to learn how to read the Quran and strengthen their spiritual faith," said chaplain Suleiman Khairullaiev.

The mosque houses copies of the Quran in both Ukrainian and Arabic.

"For a Muslim, a mosque is a place where they can draw spiritual strength, which is extremely important for a soldier. The opening of this mosque is a very important example for all of Ukraine and a great gift for all Muslims serving the country," said Husameddin Al-Khalawani, Head of the Centre for International Relations "Peace and Security".

The opening ceremony was attended by Muslim DIU servicemen, Brigadier General Dmytro Usov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Husameddin Al-Khalawani, a Chairman of Peace and Security (Centre for International Relations), chaplains Kostiantyn Kholodov and Suleiman Khairullaiev, and Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

