Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv damages central mosque – photos

All windows in the mosque were damaged by the blast wave. Photo: Murat Suleimanov

The main mosque of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Ukraine (UMMA) has been damaged as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Details: Every window and door of the building has been shattered. Murat Suleimanov, the mosque's mufti, stated that a missile fell 50 metres away from the building. Further destruction was caused by debris.

"This act of aggression is another Russian war crime. Strikes on residential buildings and religious and cultural buildings are another act of terror aimed at intimidating the civilian population," emphasised the mission.

A gymnasium (a type of secondary school) and office of the Council of Ukrainian Muslims located nearby also suffered significant damage. The community is currently helping to deal with the aftermath of the attack and repair the damaged premises.

Background: On the night of 30-31 July, the Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. As of 12:00, 52 people had been injured and seven deaths – including one child – had been reported. Nine children and three on-call police officers were among those injured in the Russian missile and drone strikes, which caused damage at 27 different locations across four districts of Kyiv.

