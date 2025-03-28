Russians advance near Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State

Russian forces have advanced near the villages of Katerynivka and Panteleimonivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: Analysts reported that as of 28 March the Russians had advanced near the villages of Katerynivka and Panteleimonivka in Donetsk Oblast and near the village of Orlianske in Kharkiv Oblast.

