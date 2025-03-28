All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians advance near Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 March 2025, 00:44
Russians advance near Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red

Russian forces have advanced near the villages of Katerynivka and Panteleimonivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: Analysts reported that as of 28 March the Russians had advanced near the villages of Katerynivka and Panteleimonivka in Donetsk Oblast and near the village of Orlianske in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:
 
 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
occupation
US State Department to allocate short-term funding for programme documenting abduction of Ukrainian children – Reuters
Three children brought back from occupation to Ukraine, one of them stopped speaking after Russian threats
Russians won't leave occupied territories of Ukraine, but de jure they aren't theirs – Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: