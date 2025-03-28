Russian aggression has caused US$1 trillion in damage to Ukraine since 2014
Total losses inflicted on Ukraine since the beginning of Russian military aggression in 2014 may reach US$1 trillion.
Source: Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, cited by Ukrinform
Details: Mudra noted that in the three years of full-scale war, losses caused by Russia are already estimated at US$589 billion. She added that this figure continues to grow daily due to ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.
Quote: "These figures are among the more conservative estimates. If we count from the beginning of the war in 2014, the total may reach US$1 trillion, including tens of thousands of lives lost."
Background: Three years after the start of the full-scale invasion, the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine is estimated at US$524 billion over the next decade – 2.8 times higher than Ukraine’s nominal GDP in 2024.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!