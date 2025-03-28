All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU to allocate €6 million for programmes to support Ukrainian women – EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Tatiana BugayenkoFriday, 28 March 2025, 14:24
EU to allocate €6 million for programmes to support Ukrainian women – EU Ambassador to Ukraine
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová announced the allocation of funds. Photo: Ukrainian Women's Congress on YouTube

The European Union will allocate €6 million in funding for programmes to support Ukrainian women.

Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová at the Ukrainian Women's Congress in Cherkasy

Details: This funding will include projects to strengthen women's leadership and help vulnerable groups of women in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We have collected a package of €6 million to support Ukrainian women and programmes to strengthen their leadership and support vulnerable groups of women, including survivors of violence.

It should also help create support structures for those who want to take on leadership in communities," explained Katarína Mathernová.

The ambassador added that it is important to develop leadership at all levels, as this is what helped Ukraine survive the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

"I have heard many times that Ukraine was able to survive thanks to activism and leadership, which was created through the decentralisation reform in various hromadas," said Mathernová. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Strengthening women's leadership includes many components. One of them, Katarína Mathernová says, is the support of other women.

"In any case, don't forget about other women. It is important for women to support other women, but we don't always do it," the envoy said.

Background:

  • The Ukrainian Women's Congress started on 28 March in Cherkasy. During the panel discussions, participants discuss topics related to women's leadership in local government and entrepreneurship, financial literacy training, support for vulnerable groups of women in rural areas, and strengthening national identity.
  • Every year, starting in 2017, the Ukrainian Women's Congress holds the main Congress in Kyiv, as well as events in the oblasts of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
EU
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate €44m to support civil society in Ukraine
Hungarian foreign minister arrives in Moscow for 13th time since full-scale invasion began, raising suspicions in EU
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: