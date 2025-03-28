EU to allocate €6 million for programmes to support Ukrainian women – EU Ambassador to Ukraine

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová announced the allocation of funds. Photo: Ukrainian Women's Congress on YouTube

The European Union will allocate €6 million in funding for programmes to support Ukrainian women.

Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová at the Ukrainian Women's Congress in Cherkasy

Details: This funding will include projects to strengthen women's leadership and help vulnerable groups of women in Ukraine.

"We have collected a package of €6 million to support Ukrainian women and programmes to strengthen their leadership and support vulnerable groups of women, including survivors of violence.

It should also help create support structures for those who want to take on leadership in communities," explained Katarína Mathernová.

The ambassador added that it is important to develop leadership at all levels, as this is what helped Ukraine survive the full-scale invasion.

"I have heard many times that Ukraine was able to survive thanks to activism and leadership, which was created through the decentralisation reform in various hromadas," said Mathernová. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Strengthening women's leadership includes many components. One of them, Katarína Mathernová says, is the support of other women.

"In any case, don't forget about other women. It is important for women to support other women, but we don't always do it," the envoy said.

Background:

The Ukrainian Women's Congress started on 28 March in Cherkasy. During the panel discussions, participants discuss topics related to women's leadership in local government and entrepreneurship, financial literacy training, support for vulnerable groups of women in rural areas, and strengthening national identity.

Every year, starting in 2017, the Ukrainian Women's Congress holds the main Congress in Kyiv, as well as events in the oblasts of Ukraine.

