Drones hit one of Russia's largest oil refineries – video

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 March 2025, 07:33
Fire. Screenshot: video

Drones attacked the Ufimsky refinery plant in Russia on the night of 2-3 March, which is located over 1,500 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council; Russian Telegram channels

Details: According to information published on Russian Telegram channels, an explosion at the Ufimsky refinery plant was heard at 02:38 (local time).

The SHOT Telegram channel, which is linked to Russian special services, reported that the fire at the refinery covered 100 square metres.

Kovalenko noted that the Ufimsky refinery plant is one of the largest in Russia. The capacity of this oil refining complex, which consists of several businesses, is approximately 20 million tonnes of oil per year.

Quote from Kovalenko: "Ufa is one of the largest oil refining centres in Russia. In terms of overall refining volumes, Bashkortostan is among the top five oil refining centres in the country. The refinery plant has strategic significance for the Russian army, as it is part of a group of businesses that supply fuel to the armed forces."

Updated: The head of Bashkortostan has not yet commented on the situation in the republic.

Meanwhile, Russian propaganda outlets, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations, wrote in the morning that, according to the early reports, the cause of the fire at the refinery in Ufa was allegedly "technological processes".

Russiawardrones
