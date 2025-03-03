Ukraine's air defence downs 46 Russian drones overnight
The Russians conducted a large-scale attack on the night of 2-3 March, launching 83 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Quote: "As of 08:30, 46 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."
Details: Anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.
In addition to the downed UAVs, 31 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)
Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under attack.
