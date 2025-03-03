All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 March 2025, 09:24
Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT
Person typing. Stock photo: Pixabay.com

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a halt to offensive cyber operations against Russia, which likely indicates that US President Donald Trump’s team is attempting to establish a dialogue with the Kremlin.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The New York Times

Details: NYT sources, one of whom is a current official and two are former officials, said the order is believed to have been issued before the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House, which ended in a spat.

Advertisement:

The exact scope and duration of the Department of Defense’s order are unclear, as the line between offensive and defensive cyber operations is often blurred.

The NYT noted that maintaining access to Russian networks for information gathering is important for the US, particularly for understanding Putin’s intentions in the context of talks.

Former officials stated that the cessation of offensive cyber operations against Russia is a risky gamble for Washington, as it is unclear whether Russia will also cease its hybrid operations against the US and European states to which the US has provided significant support in countering cyber interference.

During Trump’s first presidential term, cyber command was granted additional powers, allowing it to conduct offensive cyber operations without direct approval from the president.

One such operation involved a "check" of Russia’s power grid, which was likely intended as a serious warning to Russia about the consequences if it were to harm US critical infrastructure. Media outlets, including the NYT, have reported on this operation.

At the time, Trump called the leak of the information online "treason", but his former aides later commented that he was very concerned about how it would affect his relations with the Russian leader.

Background: At the end of February, five former US defence secretaries called the dismissal of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior officers by President Donald Trump reckless and urged Congress to block any approval of their successors.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAcyber securityRussia
Advertisement:
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT
Zelenskyy: I will meet Trump if it involves "solving real problems" – Bloomberg
Russia accuses EU of wanting to continue war in Ukraine, trying to provoke West – ISW
US treasury secretary: Deal on Ukrainian minerals not under discussion
All News
USA
Trump to discuss halting military aid to Ukraine on Monday – NYT
Zelenskyy: I will meet Trump if it involves "solving real problems" – Bloomberg
US is ready to resume cooperation when Ukraine is ready for peace – US secretary of state
RECENT NEWS
14:13
Ukrainian troops destroy Russia's latest Malva self-propelled artillery system – video
13:13
Russians attempt to breach Ukrainian border and cut logistics in Sumy Oblast
13:08
Drone Line project launched in Ukraine
13:02
EU is exploring ways to help Ukraine replace Musk's Starlink terminals
12:42
Russia's economy to become increasingly dependent on defence industrial base, says UK intelligence
12:26
Oscars 2025: Daryl Hannah shouts "Glory to Ukraine" while presenting award to film about a Russian – video
12:24
Most Ukrainians believe priority for public should be to support defence forces and repel Russia – survey
11:29
Macron proposes "partial truce" as step towards talks with Russia – French foreign minister
11:04
Russia plans large-scale drone attacks on Ukraine, deploying up to 500 UAVs at once – Ukraine's intelligence
10:54
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: