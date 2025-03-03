Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a halt to offensive cyber operations against Russia, which likely indicates that US President Donald Trump’s team is attempting to establish a dialogue with the Kremlin.

Details: NYT sources, one of whom is a current official and two are former officials, said the order is believed to have been issued before the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House, which ended in a spat.

The exact scope and duration of the Department of Defense’s order are unclear, as the line between offensive and defensive cyber operations is often blurred.

The NYT noted that maintaining access to Russian networks for information gathering is important for the US, particularly for understanding Putin’s intentions in the context of talks.

Former officials stated that the cessation of offensive cyber operations against Russia is a risky gamble for Washington, as it is unclear whether Russia will also cease its hybrid operations against the US and European states to which the US has provided significant support in countering cyber interference.

During Trump’s first presidential term, cyber command was granted additional powers, allowing it to conduct offensive cyber operations without direct approval from the president.

One such operation involved a "check" of Russia’s power grid, which was likely intended as a serious warning to Russia about the consequences if it were to harm US critical infrastructure. Media outlets, including the NYT, have reported on this operation.

At the time, Trump called the leak of the information online "treason", but his former aides later commented that he was very concerned about how it would affect his relations with the Russian leader.

Background: At the end of February, five former US defence secretaries called the dismissal of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior officers by President Donald Trump reckless and urged Congress to block any approval of their successors.

