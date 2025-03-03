All Sections
Russia plans large-scale drone attacks on Ukraine, deploying up to 500 UAVs at once – Ukraine's intelligence

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 3 March 2025, 11:04
Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Major General Vadym Skibitskyi. Photo: Facebook of DIU

Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has said in an interview that the Russians are planning to increase drone production and are preparing large-scale attacks on Ukraine. 

Source: Skibitskyi's interview with RBC Ukraine

Quote: "According to Russian commanders, if plans for the first half of the year are fulfilled, they will be able to launch approximately 500 unmanned aerial vehicles at a time."

Details: Skibitskyi stated that the Russians aim to enhance the number of UAVs that can be launched simultaneously, as well as broaden the network of launch locations for drones.

He stated that Russia has not changed its targets in missile and drone attacks. The main targets remain the command and control system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, aviation and airfields, energy and gas transportation infrastructure, as well as defence industry enterprises.

Skibitskyi stressed that the Russian forces have recently been actively attacking the gas transmission system and fields in an attempt to deprive Ukraine of its own resources. There has also been a change in attack tactics - the Russians are clearly planning attacks to inflict maximum damage.

Background: The Russians conducted a large-scale attack on the night of 2-3 March, launching 83 Shahed attack drones and decoy drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The Ukrainian defence forces managed to down 46 UAVs.

