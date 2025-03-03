All Sections
Macron proposes "partial truce" as step towards talks with Russia – French foreign minister

Mariya Yemets, Stepan HaftkoMonday, 3 March 2025, 11:29
Jean-Noël Barrot. Photo: Jean-Noël Barrot on Facebook

The idea of a "partial truce" in the Russo-Ukrainian war, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, could become the basis for further negotiations on a broader agreement and allow for a test of Moscow's willingness to implement the agreements. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on BFMTV, a French TV and radio channel

Quote: "This ceasefire in the sky, at sea and on energy infrastructure will demonstrate Vladimir Putin's goodwill when he agrees to such a truce. Then real peace negotiations can begin. Because we want peace – but a reliable and lasting peace."

Details: The minister was asked about the idea of a partial truce in the Russo-Ukrainian war, revealed by Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Barrot explained that this initial agreement could be a stepping stone to further negotiations. 

Background:

  • After the summit in London, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had an idea for an initial partial cessation of combat actions between Russia and Ukraine – in the sky, at sea and on attacks on energy infrastructure
  • Macron said that the advantage of such a ceasefire is that its observance can be measured and monitored, while the length of the front line is enormous.

FranceRusso-Ukrainian warceasefire
