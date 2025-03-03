All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU is exploring ways to help Ukraine replace Musk's Starlink terminals

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 3 March 2025, 13:02
EU is exploring ways to help Ukraine replace Musk's Starlink terminals
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission is considering how it can help Ukraine provide satellite communications amid reports that billionaire Elon Musk may cut off Ukraine's access to the Starlink network.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Space-based communication systems are a critical tool for Ukraine, but it remains unclear whether Elon Musk will continue to offer Starlink in times of war.

Advertisement:

Last year, Ukraine said it had about 42,000 Starlink terminals in operation. Poland funded about half of them.

European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier said Kyiv had already "expressed interest" in how it could use Govsatcom – the federated network of existing EU national government satellite systems – and IRIS², a new constellation not due to be operational until the 2030s.

"The Commission will pursue its contacts with Ukraine in that regard," said Regnier.

Last week, French MEP Christophe Grudler of the Renew group urged the EU executive to urgently "assess all possible alternative satellite solutions that the EU could offer Ukraine" to replace Starlink in a letter to the EU.

Grudler said that speeding up Govsatcom's deployment this year by skipping the certification process could be a temporary solution while IRIS² is developed. Rainier said the system would offer Kyiv "precursor governmental services", without specifying what this would mean in practice or how soon it could be operational.

Other options include using the commercial capacity of Eutelsat, Hispasat or SES satellites already in geostationary orbit, or the OneWeb constellation.

Background:

  • In late February, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalisation Krzysztof Gawkowski confirmed that Warsaw would continue to support Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that the United States had not dropped any hints about Starlink terminals in Ukraine potentially being shut down, but that it was necessary to prepare for this.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Former Polish president criticises Trump's behaviour during meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so it is sad to see humiliation during war
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT
All News
EU
Russia accuses EU of wanting to continue war in Ukraine, trying to provoke West – ISW
British PM at London summit: This is a once-in-a-generation moment for Europe's security – photo
European leaders continue to arrive for London summit – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:59
UK says several ceasefire proposals for Ukraine are on table
16:29
Next German chancellor Merz: White House dispute was deliberate US provocation
16:13
Ukraine's Security Service serves suspicion notice on Russian singer who promised US$11,000 for each destroyed Ukrainian tank
15:03
Former Polish president criticises Trump's behaviour during meeting with Zelenskyy
15:03
Trump says he hasn't given "any Ukraine's land" to Russia and promises to tell "everything as it is"
15:00
UN: 640,000 Ukrainian women to suffer due to US grant cuts for Population Fund
14:58
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
14:13
Ukrainian troops destroy Russia's latest Malva self-propelled artillery system – video
14:12
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so it is sad to see humiliation during war
13:13
Russians attempt to breach Ukrainian border and cut logistics in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: