Trump team hints they are ready to resume work on Ukraine minerals deal

Mike Waltz, US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, has hinted that the Trump administration is ready to resume work with Ukraine on an agreement to ensure access to rare earth minerals.

Source: Waltz on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz was asked whether Donald Trump plans to announce a solution to the minerals deal issue during his State of the Union address, which is scheduled for 4 March.

In response, he said that the Trump administration had expected the deal to be signed on Friday and hinted at a willingness to continue negotiations.

"We were planning to announce this minerals deal. That it would have been signed Friday and was a very positive step forward for all sides... That was the plan. We'll see what happens in the next 48 hours, but we are certainly looking to move forward in a positive way," Waltz said.

Background:

On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the proposed investment agreement to provide access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals is not currently being discussed.

On Friday, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States and US Vice President JD Vance had an altercation in the Oval Office. Trump, among other things, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III".

European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

