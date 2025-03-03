All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump team hints they are ready to resume work on Ukraine minerals deal

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 3 March 2025, 18:44
Trump team hints they are ready to resume work on Ukraine minerals deal
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Mike Waltz, US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, has hinted that the Trump administration is ready to resume work with Ukraine on an agreement to ensure access to rare earth minerals.

Source: Waltz on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz was asked whether Donald Trump plans to announce a solution to the minerals deal issue during his State of the Union address, which is scheduled for 4 March.

Advertisement:

In response, he said that the Trump administration had expected the deal to be signed on Friday and hinted at a willingness to continue negotiations.

"We were planning to announce this minerals deal. That it would have been signed Friday and was a very positive step forward for all sides... That was the plan. We'll see what happens in the next 48 hours, but we are certainly looking to move forward in a positive way," Waltz said.

Background:

  • On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the proposed investment agreement to provide access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals is not currently being discussed.
  • On Friday, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States and US Vice President JD Vance had an altercation in the Oval Office. Trump, among other things, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III".
  • European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa criticises Trump's behaviour at meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT
All News
USA
White House outlines steps expected from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so it is sad to see humiliation during war
Oscars 2025: Daryl Hannah shouts "Glory to Ukraine" while presenting award to film about a Russian – video
RECENT NEWS
20:57
French far-right politician Le Pen: Promising Ukraine membership in NATO and EU is great lie and risk for peace
20:31
Zelenskyy: Ukraine works with America on path to peace
20:07
Lviv Mayor: UK to make Lviv major transport hub in Europe
19:39
Coal crisis in Russia: Mines shut down in Russia's main coal-producing oblast
19:30
Trump continues criticising Zelenskyy on his social media
19:12
Ukraine gas imports increase 12 times in one month
19:05
UK PM: Mineral deal is not enough to guarantee Ukraine's security
18:44
Trump team hints they are ready to resume work on Ukraine minerals deal
18:30
Man killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:28
UK PM believes Trump is sincere about peace in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: