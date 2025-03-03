All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was tortured in Russian captivity – investigation by Slidstvo.info

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 3 March 2025, 20:39
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was tortured in Russian captivity – investigation by Slidstvo.info
Viktoriia Roshchyna. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Investigators of the publication Slidstvo.Info found that Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in 2024, had been brutally tortured in Russian captivity: she had stab wounds on her body, was electrocuted, and the staff of the Russian colony where she was held hid her from inspections.

Source: investigation by Slidstvo.info

Details: Slidstvo.Info journalists, together with Reporters Without Borders and colleagues from Suspilne and Hraty news agencies, found out that the Russians first captured Viktoriia and held her in torture chambers in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and later transferred her to Taganrog.

Advertisement:

Prosecutors say that Roshchyna was held in prison without probable cause.

Her cellmate said that the journalist was first held in Enerhodar (investigators confirmed this information from another source), then in Melitopol. These are unauthorised places of detention set up by Russians on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine (TOT).

Her cellmate also said that Viktoriia had been tortured and that the journalist had had stab wounds on her body when she arrived after being held on the TOT. In addition to the stab wounds, Roshchyna had been electrocuted, and her cellmate said that the current could have been connected to her ears.

Over time, the journalist began to lose weight rapidly, refusing to eat and constantly asking the jailers for help.

When the detention centre staff noticed that Roshchyna was losing weight, the head of the colony came to her cell and talked to her. She kept insisting that she should be released, exchanged as a prisoner of war or deported.

Her cellmate said that the Russian Human Rights Commissioner inspected their detention. Roshchyna was hidden from the inspection and transferred to another stock in a locked room.

The journalist was last seen on 8 September 2024, when she was taken out of her cell in an unknown direction.

Read Viktoria Roshchyna's writing on Ukrainska Pravda

Background: 

  • Roshchyna left Ukraine for Poland on 25 July 2023 to travel to the occupied territory. She planned to reach the occupied part of Ukraine's east via Russia in three days.
  • Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 in the TOT from where she was reporting.
  • Russia admitted for the first time in May 2024 that they had detained Roshchyna. The Russian Ministry of Defence sent a letter of confirmation to her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn.
  • On 10 October 2024, Petro Yatsenko, the head of the press service of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said during the 24/7 national joint newscast that Viktoriia Roshchyna had died in Russian custody. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that she was to be brought back to Ukraine in the near future.
  • On 11 October, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the criminal proceedings initiated over Roshchyna's disappearance had been reclassified as a war crime combined with premeditated murder.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

mediaprisonershuman rights
Advertisement:
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was tortured in Russian captivity – investigation by Slidstvo.info
Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa criticises Trump's behaviour at meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
All News
media
ISW: Kremlin fears Russians will see Trump as strong leader
ECHR rules in Favour of Novaya Gazeta against Russia over war coverage ban
Elon Musk calls for Radio Free Europe and Voice of America to be shut down
RECENT NEWS
21:55
Reuters: US prepares plan for potential easing of sanctions against Russia
21:42
Defence ministers of five NATO countries reaffirm support for Ukraine
21:24
Japanese and 8 other officials banned from entry into Russia
21:15
UK insists Zelenskyy needs to improve relations with US – The Times
20:57
French far-right politician Le Pen: Promising Ukraine NATO and EU membership is a big lie and risk for peace
20:39
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was tortured in Russian captivity – investigation by Slidstvo.info
20:31
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working with US on path to peace
20:07
Lviv Mayor: UK to make Lviv major transport hub in Europe
19:39
Coal crisis in Russia: Mines shut down in Russia's main coal-producing oblast
19:30
Trump continues criticising Zelenskyy on his social media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: