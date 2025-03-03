All Sections
French far-right politician Le Pen: Promising Ukraine NATO and EU membership is a big lie and risk for peace

Tetyana VysotskaMonday, 3 March 2025, 20:57
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Marine Le Pen, the de-facto leader of the French far-right National Rally party, believes that Ukraine should not be promised membership of NATO and the European Union, as the former was the cause of Russian aggression and is opposed by the United States, while the latter is not beneficial to the EU itself.

Source: Marine Le Pen on 3 March during a speech at the French National Assembly, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Le Pen believes that Ukraine deserves support from the European Union, but it should be realistic. Promising NATO and EU accession would be a deception or pose a serious risk to peace on the European continent.

Quote from Le Pen: "There is no doubt that we must support Ukraine to remain sovereign and free. But we must do so with realism and with our own national interests in mind, not just with extravagant statements without real facts. Understanding reality, first and foremost, means recognising that we cannot promise Ukraine NATO membership because we know that this prospect served as a justification for Russian aggression and is now clearly rejected by the United States. Likewise, Ukraine's accession to the European Union is undoubtedly contrary to our interests. This membership would cost France billions of euros, create new distortions of competition in the labour market, significantly affect our social model, and its primary consequence would almost certainly be the destruction of our farmers [their business – ed.]. Support for this dual membership appears to be either a deception or a serious risk to peace and our interests."

Background: In February, Le Pen and other far-right leaders from Patriots for Europe, the third-largest grouping in the European Parliament, participated in a large-scale meeting in Madrid under the slogan Make Europe Great Again.

