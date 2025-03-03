Reuters: US prepares plan for potential easing of sanctions against Russia

The United States is working on a plan to potentially ease sanctions against Russia as part of Donald Trump's efforts to renew ties with Moscow and end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing a US official and another person familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House has asked the State Department and the Treasury Department to draw up a list of sanctions that could be eased. The sources said the list had been requested for discussion by US officials and the Russian side as part of broader negotiations by the US administration to improve diplomatic and economic relations.

Advertisement:

The sanctions agencies are now preparing proposals on the lifting of sanctions from certain legal entities and individuals, including some Russian oligarchs, Reuters’ sources said.

The fact that the White House specifically requested this list in recent days underscores the willingness of Trump and his advisers to ease Russian sanctions as part of a potential deal with Moscow.

It is unclear exactly what Washington might demand from Russia in exchange for sanctions relief.

US sources say the White House asked State and Treasury Department officials to draw up the possible sanctions relief plan before Trump extended the state of emergency last week over the situation in Ukraine.

The state of emergency imposes sanctions on certain assets and individuals involved in Russia's war. The measures, introduced by the Obama administration, have been in place since March 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea.

Background:

In January, Trump threatened to increase sanctions against Russia if Putin was unwilling to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. But recently, Trump administration officials have openly acknowledged the possibility of sanctions against Moscow being eased.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had assured European allies that the US would maintain sanctions against Russia at least until an agreement is reached to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on 20 February, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said economic restrictions on Russia could be relaxed based on the Kremlin’s willingness to negotiate.

Trump told reporters on 26 February that Russian sanctions could be eased "at some point".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!