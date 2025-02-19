US to maintain sanctions against Russia until peace agreement reached – Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assured European allies that the United States will not lift sanctions against Russia at least until an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine is reached.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Rubio made this statement during a phone conversation with a group of European officials on 18 February, following talks between US and Russian delegations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier that same day, he emphasised that any agreement to end the war would require concessions from all sides, including on the issue of sanctions.

"In order to bring an end to any conflict, there has to be concessions made by all sides," Rubio told journalists in Riyadh.

He also stated that reaching an agreement would open "incredible opportunities that exist to partner with the Russians, geopolitically on issues of common interest and frankly economically".

Quote: "Many of the sanctions were put in place in partnership with European allies. A US decision to remove the restrictions early would deal a serious blow to Europe’s effort to deny Putin the money he needs to fund his war machine."

Details: Experts warn that a shift in US policy on sanctions could have serious consequences.

Andrea Kendall-Taylor, a former senior intelligence official who’s now director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, expressed concern over a possible shift in the US administration’s approach.

"If Trump wants this to be over so badly – and he seems to be looking at economic opportunities with Russia – there really could be a quick and terrible end to the conflict," she noted.

Quote: "Allied officials were encouraged last month when Trump threatened to tighten limits on Moscow to force Putin to negotiate. But there’s been no mention of such steps since the two leaders spoke by phone last week, the first such call since Russia’s invasion. Russian asset prices jumped on news of the conversation."

Background:

Commenting on the meeting with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would require compromises from all sides. He also noted that the European Union would eventually "have to be at the table at some point", hinting at a possible lifting of sanctions.

The US and Russian delegations, during a meeting in Riyadh, agreed to "address irritants to bilateral relationship" and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the talks between US and Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia, stated that Ukraine would not recognise any agreements concerning Ukraine without the participation of the official Kyiv government.

