Ukraine's PM: Ukraine produces about one-third of necessary weapons, we aim for 50% in 2025

Currently, Ukraine produces about one-third of the weapons needed on the battlefield but aims to increase production to cover 50% of its requirements, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated.

Source: Shmyhal at a press conference on 4 March

Quote from Shmyhal: "I emphasise – Ukraine already produces more than 30% of the weapons, equipment and ammunition needed for defence. The goal is 50%. We are actively developing this sector, and I am confident that we will achieve this target this year."

