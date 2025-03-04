All Sections
Ukraine's PM: Ukraine produces about one-third of necessary weapons, we aim for 50% in 2025

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 March 2025, 13:19
Ukraine's PM: Ukraine produces about one-third of necessary weapons, we aim for 50% in 2025
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Telegram

Currently, Ukraine produces about one-third of the weapons needed on the battlefield but aims to increase production to cover 50% of its requirements, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated.

Source: Shmyhal at a press conference on 4 March

Quote from Shmyhal: "I emphasise – Ukraine already produces more than 30% of the weapons, equipment and ammunition needed for defence. The goal is 50%. We are actively developing this sector, and I am confident that we will achieve this target this year."

This story is developing, we’ll bring you the latest updates as they happen.

