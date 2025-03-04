All Sections
Starmer informs Zelenskyy of his conversation with Trump, Ukrainian leader thanks him for advice

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 4 March 2025, 19:55
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, 4 March. Starmer had spoken with US President Donald Trump on the phone the day before, 3 March.

Source: a UK government spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda, citing Sky News

Details: Starmer welcomed Zelenskyy's "steadfast commitment to securing peace", Downing Street said.

He briefed Zelenskyy on his discussion with Trump the previous night, emphasising that it was "vital that all parties worked towards a lasting and secure peace for Ukraine as soon as possible".

"Underscoring that any peace for Ukraine needed to be lasting and secure, the prime minister said no one wanted peace more than Ukraine," the spokesperson noted.

Zelenskyy noted that he and Starmer had discussed "the current developments" and exchanged visions of the next steps.

"We are coordinating our positions and doing everything to achieve guaranteed peace as soon as possible and bring an end to this war. Peace is needed for all of us. A just peace with clear security guarantees. Together with the leadership of the United States and all of Europe, this is absolutely achievable," Zelenskyy wrote on X (Twitter).

He also expressed gratitude to Starmer "for the advice and support during this challenging time".

"We will always remember everything the British people have done for Ukrainians and our shared security," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Background: Starmer’s conversation with Zelenskyy came after the Ukrainian president tweeted that he was ready to "work under President Trump's strong leadership to achieve a lasting peace".

