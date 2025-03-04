All Sections
Starmer spoke with Trump by phone about Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 4 March 2025, 15:49
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump to discuss Ukraine on 3 March.

Source: Starmer’s spokesperson, cited by Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The spokesperson said that Starmer and Trump share the same goal – ensuring a secure and lasting peace in Ukraine.

However, the spokesperson declined to answer whether Trump had informed Starmer of his plans to halt military aid to Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 4 March, US media reported that Trump had ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine until he sees that its leadership "demonstrates goodwill toward peace". His decision also affects weapons shipments that had already left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.
  • Later, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed reports of the US halting aid to Ukraine, citing information from the border and the US assistance hub in Jasionka.
  • WSJ reported that Trump’s decision to freeze aid to Ukraine was supported by all his top advisers, and the US president made the move after hearing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say the war could last a long time.

