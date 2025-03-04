All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

High-rise building and business damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 March 2025, 23:44
High-rise building and business damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast
Firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A residential building and a business were damaged in the Boryspil district in Kyiv Oblast in a Russian drone attack on the evening of 4 March.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Windows shattered in a high-rise building in the Boryspil district as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out at one of the businesses. All relevant services are involved in dealing with the aftermath.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv Oblastwardrones
Advertisement:
Signs of torture found on most bodies of Ukrainians repatriated from Russian captivity – photo, video
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos
Deployment of troops in Ukraine will be discussed at EU summit, source reports
Alias Moses: Maksym Butkevych on 850 days in captivity, life on the edge of the abyss, and the miracle of his return
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russian drone attack: fire rages at industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast – photos
Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: Body found under rubble, death toll rises to 2 – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:59
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
21:47
Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos
21:04
Ukraine's air defence intercepts Russian target in Poltava Oblast, damage reported
20:08
Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine
19:35
Foreign businesses' losses in Russia exceed US$170 billion
19:28
EU official confirms Zelenskyy will visit Brussels for 6 March summit
19:26
Zelenskyy hopes for results on US meeting as early as next week
18:30
Austria supports Grain from Ukraine programme
18:20
New round of US-Ukraine talks being prepared, Trump adviser says
18:08
Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: