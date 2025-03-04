High-rise building and business damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast

A residential building and a business were damaged in the Boryspil district in Kyiv Oblast in a Russian drone attack on the evening of 4 March.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Windows shattered in a high-rise building in the Boryspil district as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out at one of the businesses. All relevant services are involved in dealing with the aftermath.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

