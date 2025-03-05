All Sections
F-16 pilots thanked American people for their support for Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 March 2025, 00:08
A thank-you note. Screenshot

Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots have thanked the American people for the opportunity to effectively defend Ukrainian cities from Russian aerial terror.

Source: video shared by pilot Vadym Voroshylov, aka Karaya; Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command

Quote from Voroshylov: "Dear American people. My combat brothers, who are defend Ukraine on F-16 aircraft, convey the words of gratitude for the opportunity to effectively protect Ukrainian cities from Russian terror, to protect the people of Ukraine. Your help is an opportunity for us to fight for our democracy. Thank you very much for your support. Together to victory!!!".

Background: US Vice President JD Vance stated that US President Donald Trump had felt little respect from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

CNN journalists have compiled a list of 33 instances where Zelenskyy has thanked the US, American officials or the people for their support in the fight against Russia (and this is only a rough estimate, as many of Zelenskyy's statements in Ukrainian were not taken into account).

