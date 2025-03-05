Majority of French support continued aid to Ukraine and deployment of peacekeepers

Around two-thirds of French citizens are in favour of continuing aid to Ukraine and sending peacekeepers after the end of hostilities, according to a survey conducted by Elabe for BFMTV.

Details: 64% of respondents want France to increase (20%) or maintain (44%) its military aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 18% believe the support should be reduced, and 17% think it should be halted entirely.

Support for continued aid is highest among voters who support the pro-Macron coalition Ensemble (Together for the Republic), the NFP (New Popular Front) and right-wing parties, while opposition mainly comes from voters who support the far-right Rassemblement national (National Union) party.

Despite growing support for aid to Ukraine since June 2024, three out of four French citizens say they are unwilling to pay greater taxes to support it. A total of 43% are entirely unwilling, with 24% willing to contribute more through taxation.

Furthermore, 68% of respondents oppose deploying French troops to Ukraine before the war ends. However, 67% approve the deployment of peacekeepers following an agreement on peace with Moscow to protect Ukraine's security and stability.

Opinions are also divided on Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the EU. Regarding NATO, 40% support Ukraine joining after the war, 30% want it to join now while 29% are against it. For EU membership, 35% support accession after the war, 31% want Ukraine to join now, and 33% oppose membership altogether.

