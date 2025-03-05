All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Majority of French support continued aid to Ukraine and deployment of peacekeepers

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 March 2025, 10:49
Majority of French support continued aid to Ukraine and deployment of peacekeepers
Stock photo: pixabay.com

Around two-thirds of French citizens are in favour of continuing aid to Ukraine and sending peacekeepers after the end of hostilities, according to a survey conducted by Elabe for BFMTV.

Source: European Pravda

Details: 64% of respondents want France to increase (20%) or maintain (44%) its military aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, 18% believe the support should be reduced, and 17% think it should be halted entirely.

Support for continued aid is highest among voters who support the pro-Macron coalition Ensemble (Together for the Republic), the NFP (New Popular Front) and right-wing parties, while opposition mainly comes from voters who support the far-right Rassemblement national (National Union) party.

Despite growing support for aid to Ukraine since June 2024, three out of four French citizens say they are unwilling to pay greater taxes to support it. A total of 43% are entirely unwilling, with 24% willing to contribute more through taxation.

Furthermore, 68% of respondents oppose deploying French troops to Ukraine before the war ends. However, 67% approve the deployment of peacekeepers following an agreement on peace with Moscow to protect Ukraine's security and stability.

Opinions are also divided on Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the EU. Regarding NATO, 40% support Ukraine joining after the war, 30% want it to join now while 29% are against it. For EU membership, 35% support accession after the war, 31% want Ukraine to join now, and 33% oppose membership altogether.

Background:

  • Previously, just over half of Americans stated they personally support Ukraine in its war against Russia, but few believe that President Donald Trump is on the same side.
  • Meanwhile, concern over the war in Ukraine has risen among Dutch citizens, particularly in light of Trump's administration seeking reconciliation with Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Franceaid for Ukrainepeace keepers
Advertisement:
Signs of torture found on most bodies of Ukrainians repatriated from Russian captivity – photo, video
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos
Deployment of troops in Ukraine will be discussed at EU summit, source reports
Alias Moses: Maksym Butkevych on 850 days in captivity, life on the edge of the abyss, and the miracle of his return
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump
All News
France
Europe must fill in for faltering US support for Ukraine, French PM says
French government: US military aid suspension for Ukraine delays peace
Macron proposes "partial truce" as step towards talks with Russia – French foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
21:59
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
21:47
Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos
21:04
Ukraine's air defence intercepts Russian target in Poltava Oblast, damage reported
20:08
Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine
19:35
Foreign businesses' losses in Russia exceed US$170 billion
19:28
EU official confirms Zelenskyy will visit Brussels for 6 March summit
19:26
Zelenskyy hopes for results on US meeting as early as next week
18:30
Austria supports Grain from Ukraine programme
18:20
New round of US-Ukraine talks being prepared, Trump adviser says
18:08
Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: