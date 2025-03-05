All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Macron may visit US with Zelenskyy and Starmer

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 5 March 2025, 13:43
Macron may visit US with Zelenskyy and Starmer

French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to Washington, along with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is "under consideration".

Source: Le Figaro with reference to French government spokeswoman Sophie Primas after the Council of Ministers meeting

Details: Primas did not specify the date of the trip, which is expected to take place "in the short term". Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to address the French people on Wednesday evening, prior to a European defence summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, Primas said France was working to re-establish communication between the United States and Ukraine with the aim of achieving a "lasting and durable peace".
  • On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the US and negotiate peace. He also said he regretted the dispute in the White House that erupted on 28 February.
  • Nevertheless, according to CBS News, the US side intends to change the provisions of the so-called minerals deal as President Trump now seeks a "better" agreement. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronZelenskyyUSAUK
Advertisement:
Signs of torture found on most bodies of Ukrainians repatriated from Russian captivity – photo, video
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos
Deployment of troops in Ukraine will be discussed at EU summit, source reports
Alias Moses: Maksym Butkevych on 850 days in captivity, life on the edge of the abyss, and the miracle of his return
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump
All News
Macron
Macron invites Orbán to discuss Ukraine ahead of key EU summit
French president and UK PM propose one-month ceasefire in Ukraine "in air, on sea and around energy infrastructure"
Macron: US refusal to support Ukraine threatens global security
RECENT NEWS
21:59
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
21:47
Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos
21:04
Ukraine's air defence intercepts Russian target in Poltava Oblast, damage reported
20:08
Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine
19:35
Foreign businesses' losses in Russia exceed US$170 billion
19:28
EU official confirms Zelenskyy will visit Brussels for 6 March summit
19:26
Zelenskyy hopes for results on US meeting as early as next week
18:30
Austria supports Grain from Ukraine programme
18:20
New round of US-Ukraine talks being prepared, Trump adviser says
18:08
Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: