Macron may visit US with Zelenskyy and Starmer

French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to Washington, along with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is "under consideration".

Source: Le Figaro with reference to French government spokeswoman Sophie Primas after the Council of Ministers meeting

Details: Primas did not specify the date of the trip, which is expected to take place "in the short term". Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to address the French people on Wednesday evening, prior to a European defence summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Background:

Earlier, Primas said France was working to re-establish communication between the United States and Ukraine with the aim of achieving a "lasting and durable peace".

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the US and negotiate peace. He also said he regretted the dispute in the White House that erupted on 28 February.

Nevertheless, according to CBS News, the US side intends to change the provisions of the so-called minerals deal as President Trump now seeks a "better" agreement.

