International Drone Coalition accumulates over €2 billion from partner countries

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 5 March 2025, 13:44
International Drone Coalition accumulates over €2 billion from partner countries
Stock photo: Getty Images

The International Drone Coalition, established at the initiative of Latvia and Ukraine, has accumulated €176 million in the Joint Fund over the past year and received assistance from partners worth more than €2 billion.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The funds are used to purchase drones and support innovative developments that can give Ukrainian forces an advantage on the battlefield.

Two international tenders have already been held under the fund. The first one identified five suppliers of FPV drones that will deliver 30,000 UAVs to Ukraine within six months. The second tender focused on advanced FPV drones and interceptor drones. For the first time, Ukrainian companies were able to participate in the tender, and almost 20 domestic manufacturers were selected.

The press service reiterated that, in addition to procurement, the Coalition is creating an infrastructure for testing new drones. A drone testing ground has been built in Latvia, which has become an important part of the initiative.

Currently, the Coalition is coordinated by Latvia and the United Kingdom and includes 15 other countries: Australia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Germany and Sweden.

Background: For the first time, Ukrainian drone technology manufacturers will be able to participate in tenders organised by the Drone Coalition within the framework of the Ukrainian Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein Group).

