Deployment of troops in Ukraine will be discussed at EU summit, source reports

EU leaders will start working on a concept for EU security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of European troops in Ukraine, at an extraordinary European Council meeting in Brussels on 6 March.

Source: European Pravda, citing an EU official familiar with preparations for the summit's agenda who spoke on condition of anonymity

Details: The source said that on 6 March, the leaders of the European Union member states will begin the first substantive joint discussion regarding the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine after the end of the war or the start of a ceasefire.

Advertisement:

The EU official said practical work on EU security guarantees for Ukraine will begin during this European Council meeting, including planning for EU forces potentially being deployed on Ukrainian territory.

The official said that so far there has been no discussion of the matter, and only a few EU member states have openly declared their willingness or unwillingness to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

The official added that they hope that more states will support this initiative during the summit, but that nevertheless a specific decision on the deployment of EU troops in Ukraine cannot be made until the format of the peaceful settlement in Ukraine is clear.

The source stated that it is premature to talk about specific decisions as there is no ceasefire and no peace agreement and the political context is constantly changing.

The official also asserted that the first step in providing security guarantees to Ukraine is supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and strengthening the Ukrainian army so that the country can defend itself in the event of further aggression.

This statement is included in the latest version of the draft conclusions of the 6 March European Council summit, the official said.

Background:

The London summit defined support for the Armed Forces as the "first level" of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Hungary continues to threaten to block the inclusion of a reference to military support for Ukraine in the closing statement of the 6 March EU summit.

The EU is preparing for the possibility that a pro-Russian group of EU leaders could disrupt key decisions at this week's summit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!