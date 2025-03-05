All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU expects pro-Russian leaders to attempt to disrupt 6 March summit, says Politico

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 March 2025, 10:21
EU expects pro-Russian leaders to attempt to disrupt 6 March summit, says Politico
The EU and Ukraine’s flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is preparing for a possible attempt by a group of pro-Russian EU leaders to derail key decisions at the upcoming 6 March summit.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Despite the summit’s focus on strengthening EU defence and supporting Ukraine, diplomats are bracing for potential disruption from a pro-Russian faction led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The number of topics under discussion and the ominous lack of unity means this is a summit that has the potential to shoot off in multiple different directions. Leaders will contemplate how they can rapidly redirect resources to bolster national armies, and at the same time they’ll try to demonstrate support for Ukraine, by reasserting its path to EU membership for example. They will also try to underscore their revulsion of Vladimir Putin’s regime, including perhaps a commitment to another round of sanctions." 

Details: Currently, there are continuing debates over boosting military support for Ukraine. Officials expected the summit declaration to contain the plan launched last month by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, which intends to provide Ukraine with at least 1.5 million artillery shells this year, as well as air defence systems, missiles and drones.

The final statement is not expected until after the meeting, but an early copy distributed on the evening of 4 March included a call to secure continuous arms deliveries. However, officials stated that Hungary will not agree to this condition.

The draft text underscores the EU’s commitment to providing Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support, including €30.6 billion in 2025. This includes €12.5 billion from the EU’s financial mechanism for Kyiv and €18 billion from the G7’s Era Initiative loans.

These future funds will likely come from the Rearming Europe plan, a major initiative announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 4 March.

Background: On 5 March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for talks ahead of the crucial EU defence summit

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUHungaryUkraine
Advertisement:
Signs of torture found on most bodies of Ukrainians repatriated from Russian captivity – photo, video
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos
Deployment of troops in Ukraine will be discussed at EU summit, source reports
Alias Moses: Maksym Butkevych on 850 days in captivity, life on the edge of the abyss, and the miracle of his return
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump
All News
EU
Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security
Europe must fill in for faltering US support for Ukraine, French PM says
Macron invites Orbán to discuss Ukraine ahead of key EU summit
RECENT NEWS
21:59
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
21:47
Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos
21:04
Ukraine's air defence intercepts Russian target in Poltava Oblast, damage reported
20:08
Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine
19:35
Foreign businesses' losses in Russia exceed US$170 billion
19:28
EU official confirms Zelenskyy will visit Brussels for 6 March summit
19:26
Zelenskyy hopes for results on US meeting as early as next week
18:30
Austria supports Grain from Ukraine programme
18:20
New round of US-Ukraine talks being prepared, Trump adviser says
18:08
Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: