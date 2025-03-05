EU expects pro-Russian leaders to attempt to disrupt 6 March summit, says Politico

The European Union is preparing for a possible attempt by a group of pro-Russian EU leaders to derail key decisions at the upcoming 6 March summit.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Despite the summit’s focus on strengthening EU defence and supporting Ukraine, diplomats are bracing for potential disruption from a pro-Russian faction led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The number of topics under discussion and the ominous lack of unity means this is a summit that has the potential to shoot off in multiple different directions. Leaders will contemplate how they can rapidly redirect resources to bolster national armies, and at the same time they’ll try to demonstrate support for Ukraine, by reasserting its path to EU membership for example. They will also try to underscore their revulsion of Vladimir Putin’s regime, including perhaps a commitment to another round of sanctions."

Details: Currently, there are continuing debates over boosting military support for Ukraine. Officials expected the summit declaration to contain the plan launched last month by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, which intends to provide Ukraine with at least 1.5 million artillery shells this year, as well as air defence systems, missiles and drones.

The final statement is not expected until after the meeting, but an early copy distributed on the evening of 4 March included a call to secure continuous arms deliveries. However, officials stated that Hungary will not agree to this condition.

The draft text underscores the EU’s commitment to providing Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support, including €30.6 billion in 2025. This includes €12.5 billion from the EU’s financial mechanism for Kyiv and €18 billion from the G7’s Era Initiative loans.

These future funds will likely come from the Rearming Europe plan, a major initiative announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 4 March.

Background: On 5 March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for talks ahead of the crucial EU defence summit

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!