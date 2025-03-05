Macron's office denies planning joint visit to US with Zelenskyy and UK PM Starmer
Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 14:57
The Élysée Palace has denied reports that French President Emmanuel Macron is planning a trip to Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Source: Le Figaro, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The clarification came after French government spokeswoman Sophie Prima stated that such a visit was "under consideration".
However, the Élysée Palace later told journalists that no further trip to Washington is currently planned for Macron.
Background:
- Earlier, Prima suggested that such a visit could take place in the near future.
- Meanwhile, Macron is set to address the French public on Wednesday evening ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, 5 March, which will focus on European defence.
