CIA director confirms US is halting intelligence sharing with Ukraine, says Fox News journalist

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 March 2025, 15:14
The US and Ukrainian flags. Photo: Getty Images

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed the suspension of both US arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Source: Fox News White House correspondent Edward Lawrence on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The CIA director stated that the United States had halted both weapons deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine following the Oval Office meeting.

Quote: "Ratcliffe says he looks forward to lifting the pause and working with Ukraine towards peace following the letter to the US president." 

Background:

  • Earlier, the British tabloid Daily Mail reported that the US had banned the UK from sharing intelligence gathered from Washington with Ukraine.
  • Later on Wednesday, 5 March, the Financial Times also published a report on the matter.
  • The Wall Street Journal previously stated that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine could remain in effect until Donald Trump deems that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

