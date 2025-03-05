All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 March 2025, 20:08
Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have discussed a €700 million investment by the Netherlands in drones for Kyiv.

Source: Schoof, citing details of a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Schoof said he had assured Zelenskyy that the Netherlands’ "political, military, financial and moral" support for Ukraine would continue.

Advertisement:

"Among other things we discussed a Dutch investment package worth €700 million for drones, aimed partly at Ukraine’s defence industry. The Netherlands will keep backing Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression," Schoof tweeted.

Background:

  • In the autumn of 2024, the Netherlands announced a €400 million investment to begin developing and manufacturing various types of drones for Ukraine. Half of the drones were to be produced in the Netherlands, with the remainder being manufactured in Ukraine and other countries.
  • It is unclear from the tweet whether Prime Minister Schoof was referring to an additional investment in the programme or an increase in the initially allocated €400 million to €700 million.
  • In October, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans stated that further funding would be allocated to expand production if the drones developed proved successful.
  • Zelenskyy, for his part, said he and Schoof had discussed coordination with partners and further plans following the London summit.
  • "We also talked about strengthening our state. The Netherlands is preparing new packages of military and financial aid, and I informed the Prime Minister of our priority needs," the Ukrainian leader tweeted.
  • The families of those killed in the 2014 downing of flight MH17 over Donbas by a Russian missile, many of whom were Dutch citizens, have argued that a reliable peace agreement cannot be achieved unless Russia acknowledges its responsibility for the tragedy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NetherlandsUkraineweapons
Advertisement:
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
Politico: Trump team holds secret talks with Zelenskyy's political opponents
European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
Macron confirms readiness to defend European allies with nuclear weapons
EU braces for new wave of refugees from Ukraine as US aid to Kyiv falters, Politico says
All News
Netherlands
Zelenskyy speaks with Dutch PM: new F-16 deliveries expected
Peace agreement without Ukraine and Europe impossible, says Dutch PM
Dutch defence minister says "truce" in Ukraine will increase threat to Baltic states
RECENT NEWS
10:56
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
10:45
Russians damage fifth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two weeks
10:40
Netherlands discusses new aid package of €3.5bn for Ukraine in 2026
09:48
Politico: Trump team holds secret talks with Zelenskyy's political opponents
09:48
Zelenskyy: foreign volunteers had checked into hotel hit by Russian strike – photo
09:16
Russians attack Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles and UAVs: 68 drones downed
09:01
Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people
09:00
European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
08:56
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
08:22
UpdatedRussian drone hits high-rise building and cars in Kharkiv – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: