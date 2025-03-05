Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have discussed a €700 million investment by the Netherlands in drones for Kyiv.

Source: Schoof, citing details of a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Schoof said he had assured Zelenskyy that the Netherlands’ "political, military, financial and moral" support for Ukraine would continue.

"Among other things we discussed a Dutch investment package worth €700 million for drones, aimed partly at Ukraine’s defence industry. The Netherlands will keep backing Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression," Schoof tweeted.

Background:

In the autumn of 2024, the Netherlands announced a €400 million investment to begin developing and manufacturing various types of drones for Ukraine. Half of the drones were to be produced in the Netherlands, with the remainder being manufactured in Ukraine and other countries.

It is unclear from the tweet whether Prime Minister Schoof was referring to an additional investment in the programme or an increase in the initially allocated €400 million to €700 million.

In October, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans stated that further funding would be allocated to expand production if the drones developed proved successful.

Zelenskyy, for his part, said he and Schoof had discussed coordination with partners and further plans following the London summit.

"We also talked about strengthening our state. The Netherlands is preparing new packages of military and financial aid, and I informed the Prime Minister of our priority needs," the Ukrainian leader tweeted.

The families of those killed in the 2014 downing of flight MH17 over Donbas by a Russian missile, many of whom were Dutch citizens, have argued that a reliable peace agreement cannot be achieved unless Russia acknowledges its responsibility for the tragedy.

