Netherlands to allocate €400 million for drone development with Ukraine

The flag of Netherlands and the flag of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Netherlands will allocate €400 million to start the development and production of drones together with Ukraine.

Source: Ruben Brekelmans, Dutch Defence Minister, during a visit to Kharkiv; European Pravda citing the Dutch broadcaster NOS

Details: He said that half of the drones will be produced in the Netherlands, while the rest will be made in Ukraine and other countries.

The minister mentioned that the Netherlands has played a leading role in supplying Ukraine with F-16 aircraft and Patriot systems.

Brekelmans said that they are continuing to do so with modern drones.

He explained that these drones can be used for various purposes: reconnaissance, defence and attack.

The Dutch defence minister said that they can be used especially in the air, as well as on land and at sea.

He added that drones are currently in great demand because they are important for Ukraine's air defence and are also valuable offensively.

If the drones thus developed prove to be successful, additional funds will be allocated to expand production, Brekelmans said.

In addition, Brekelmans officially confirmed the delivery of the first Dutch F-16s to Ukraine.

Recently, the minister stated that the Netherlands has a lot of technology and knowledge in the field of drones that can be shared with Ukraine.

