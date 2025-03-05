All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 March 2025, 21:59
Macron declares new era and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
Macron. Stock Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Russia has become a threat to the whole of Europe, including France, and he sees no reason to believe it would stop at Ukraine.

Source: Macron in an address to the nation on 5 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French president noted that the security and well-being of European citizens have become increasingly uncertain.

Advertisement:

"It must be said: we are entering a new era," Macron said.

He pointed out that Russia has already given its war against Ukraine a global dimension by bringing in North Korean troops and Iranian weaponry, assisting Pyongyang and Tehran at the same time. Russia has not hesitated to kill Kremlin opponents on European territory, interfere in elections, carry out cyberattacks, and manipulate public opinion by spreading lies on social media. It is also "testing the limits of what is permitted in the air, at sea, in space and on our screens".

"This aggression seems to know no bounds. And Russia continues to rearm," Macron stressed, citing Moscow's ambitious military plans to 2030.

Quote: "In this context, who can believe that Russia will stop at Ukraine? Russia has become... a threat to France and to Europe. I deeply regret that this is the case. I am convinced that one day, peace will return to our continent, and Russia will be peaceful again. But the situation I am describing to you is the reality, and we must respond to it." 

Details: Macron went on to say that under these circumstances, "remaining a mere observer would be madness", and France will have to make serious decisions regarding assistance to Ukraine and ensuring the security of its citizens and Europe as a whole.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaFranceEuropeMacron
Advertisement:
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
Politico: Trump team holds secret talks with Zelenskyy's political opponents
European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
Macron confirms readiness to defend European allies with nuclear weapons
EU braces for new wave of refugees from Ukraine as US aid to Kyiv falters, Politico says
All News
Russia
Foreign businesses' losses in Russia exceed US$170 billion
Signs of torture found on most bodies of Ukrainians repatriated from Russian captivity – photo, video
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
10:56
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
10:45
Russians damage fifth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two weeks
10:40
Netherlands discusses new aid package of €3.5bn for Ukraine in 2026
09:48
Politico: Trump team holds secret talks with Zelenskyy's political opponents
09:48
Zelenskyy: foreign volunteers had checked into hotel hit by Russian strike – photo
09:16
Russians attack Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles and UAVs: 68 drones downed
09:01
Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people
09:00
European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
08:56
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
08:22
UpdatedRussian drone hits high-rise building and cars in Kharkiv – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: