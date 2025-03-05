Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Russia has become a threat to the whole of Europe, including France, and he sees no reason to believe it would stop at Ukraine.

Source: Macron in an address to the nation on 5 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French president noted that the security and well-being of European citizens have become increasingly uncertain.

"It must be said: we are entering a new era," Macron said.

He pointed out that Russia has already given its war against Ukraine a global dimension by bringing in North Korean troops and Iranian weaponry, assisting Pyongyang and Tehran at the same time. Russia has not hesitated to kill Kremlin opponents on European territory, interfere in elections, carry out cyberattacks, and manipulate public opinion by spreading lies on social media. It is also "testing the limits of what is permitted in the air, at sea, in space and on our screens".

"This aggression seems to know no bounds. And Russia continues to rearm," Macron stressed, citing Moscow's ambitious military plans to 2030.

Quote: "In this context, who can believe that Russia will stop at Ukraine? Russia has become... a threat to France and to Europe. I deeply regret that this is the case. I am convinced that one day, peace will return to our continent, and Russia will be peaceful again. But the situation I am describing to you is the reality, and we must respond to it."

Details: Macron went on to say that under these circumstances, "remaining a mere observer would be madness", and France will have to make serious decisions regarding assistance to Ukraine and ensuring the security of its citizens and Europe as a whole.

