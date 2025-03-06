Macron confirms readiness to defend European allies with nuclear weapons

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed his readiness to consider the possibility of using French nuclear weapons to defend European allies.

Source: Macron's address to the nation on the evening of 5 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron stated that he sees a special role for France in efforts to strengthen Europe's autonomy and defence capabilities as a country with "the most effective army in Europe" and a nuclear power.

He pointed out that since the time when France developed nuclear weapons, they have been a completely independent sovereign tool that has played a role in maintaining peace and security on the European continent.

"In response to the historic call from the future German chancellor, I have decided to open a strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent through our deterrence. Whatever happens, the decision has always been and will always be in the hands of the President of the Republic," Macron affirmed, responding to criticism at home that followed his initial remarks on this possibility.

Background:

In an interview French President Emmanuel Macron gave on 2 March on his way to the European leaders' summit in London, he suggested that France might offer to place its nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies to substitute for the United States. Macron also expressed the view that Europe should increase its defence spending to 3-3.5% of GDP.

On 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the ReArm Europe programme, which could mobilise up to €800 billion for defence.

