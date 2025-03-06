Russian drone hits high-rise building and cars in Kharkiv – photo, video

A high-rise building and cars have been damaged and one person has been injured in a Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Early reports indicate that there was an enemy Shahed drone strike on a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district. Details are being established."

Advertisement:

View from a damaged flat Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later, Syniehubov reported that the attack occurred at around 03:50.

Quote from Syniehubov: "The fall of debris from a Geran kamikaze drone caused damage to the roof, the lift shaft, part of the mechanical floor and the facade of a residential building in Kharkiv. A fire broke out."

Rescue worker Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Syniehubov said nine other multi-storey buildings, a children's educational institution and eight cars had been damaged.

The State Emergency Service reported that a woman with a disability has been rescued. Early reports indicate that one person had a severe stress reaction.





Background:

Suspilne correspondents reported that an explosion had been heard in Kharkiv at 03:50.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!