All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: foreign volunteers had checked into hotel hit by Russian strike – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 March 2025, 09:48
Zelenskyy: foreign volunteers had checked into hotel hit by Russian strike – photo
The damaged hotel. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that a group of foreign volunteers from several countries had checked into a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, shortly before it was hit by a Russian missile strike.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Just before the attack, volunteers from a humanitarian organisation – citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom – had checked into the hotel."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said these people had survived because they had had time to leave their rooms and go downstairs.

"Unfortunately, four people were killed in this attack. In total, more than 30 people were injured," he reiterated.

 
Фото ДСНС

Zelenskyy added that all relevant services are still working at the scene.

"There must be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life," he concluded.

Background: Four people were killed and another 31 injured in a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih during the night of 5-6 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kryvyi Rihmissile strikeZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
Ukraine's defence minister on suspension of US intelligence sharing: We are working on alternatives
Europe ready to take responsibility for security and defeat Russia in arms race, Polish PM says
Russians sentence Zaporizhzhia NPP worker to 15 years for alleged collaboration with Ukraine's Security Service – video
Zelenskyy's political opponents respond to reports of secret talks with Trump's team
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
All News
Kryvyi Rih
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
Russian forces hit hotel in Kryvyi Rih with missile: 2 killed and 28 injured – photos
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih: woman injured, business and hospital damaged – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:47
US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv
21:26
Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate
21:11
Trump's envoy to Middle East confirms meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia
20:44
EU to propose that Ukraine use credit from frozen Russian assets for defence spending, says source from EU country
20:33
Zelenskyy presents initial steps for peace at European Council meeting
19:53
US pushes Ukraine towards ceasefire with resource deal, says Bloomberg
19:41
Russia's human rights commissioner claims Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna killed in captivity had no procedural status in Russia
19:22
US and Ukrainian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia next week, say Fox News journalist
19:04
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
18:40
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: Istanbul agreements are not equitable framework, entirely new approach needed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: