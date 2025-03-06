Zelenskyy: foreign volunteers had checked into hotel hit by Russian strike – photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that a group of foreign volunteers from several countries had checked into a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, shortly before it was hit by a Russian missile strike.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Just before the attack, volunteers from a humanitarian organisation – citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom – had checked into the hotel."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said these people had survived because they had had time to leave their rooms and go downstairs.

"Unfortunately, four people were killed in this attack. In total, more than 30 people were injured," he reiterated.

Фото ДСНС

Zelenskyy added that all relevant services are still working at the scene.

"There must be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life," he concluded.

Background: Four people were killed and another 31 injured in a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih during the night of 5-6 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!