Netherlands discusses new aid package of €3.5bn for Ukraine in 2026

The Dutch government has commenced discussions on a potential allocation of €3.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2026.

Source: European Pravda, citing Dutch public broadcaster NOS

Details: Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced during a parliamentary debate that approximately €3.5 billion is planned to be allocated to support Ukraine in 2026, maintaining the policy of previous years. Currently, the Netherlands' total aid to Kyiv amounts to around €5.8 billion.

Advertisement:

There is still no complete agreement within the coalition. Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom, has stated that his party would support the allocation of such a sum provided that measures are also taken to lower food prices and utility bills for ordinary citizens.

The debate on aid to Ukraine is linked to upcoming negotiations on the Spring Memorandum within the coalition. The Freedom Party and the Farmer-Citizen Movement argue that increased investment in security and defence should not come at the expense of consumers’ spending power.

The use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets is also part of the discussion.

Schoof also remarked during the debate that maintaining peace in Europe is impossible without the military might of the United States, emphasising that the government is focused on strengthening relations with US President Donald Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!