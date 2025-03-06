All Sections
Russian foreign minister says Macron's nuclear rhetoric is threat to Russia

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 March 2025, 12:47
Russian foreign minister says Macron's nuclear rhetoric is threat to Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that French President Emmanuel Macron's "nuclear rhetoric" is a threat to Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax, a Russian news agency

Quote from Lavrov: "Of course, this is a threat to Russia. If he considers us a threat, convenes a meeting of the chiefs of staff of European countries and the UK, says that it is necessary to use nuclear weapons, to prepare for the use of nuclear weapons against Russia - this is, of course, a threat."

Details: Lavrov pointed out that Macron "says from time to time that he will call Putin, he will definitely talk to him" and added that "there are such opportunities, no one is forbidding it. On the contrary, the president [Russian ruler Vladimir Putin – ed.] constantly emphasises his openness to contacts with all his counterparts."

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's statements very confrontational and added that the French leader's nuclear rhetoric gives the impression that Paris is seeking to continue the war.

"If you read Macron's speech, you get the feeling that France is really looking for a continuation of the war. Moreover, France is ready to use its nuclear weapons for security purposes and so on. This is nuclear rhetoric, a claim to nuclear leadership in Europe. So it's very, very confrontational," Peskov said.

Background:

  • The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he was ready to talk about the possibility of France's "nuclear umbrella" protecting other European allies.
  • Macron also announced that a meeting of the chiefs of staff of the armies of European countries potentially ready to participate in the European contingent in Ukraine as part of security guarantees is planned for next week in Paris. 

RussiaMacronnuclear weapons
