Beijing's EU envoy "appalled" by Trump's treatment of allies, says peace in Ukraine must not be dictated by US and Russia only

China's special envoy for European affairs, Lu Shaye, has said he is "appalled" by US President Donald Trump's treatment of America's European allies. He added that a peace deal for Ukraine should not be decided solely by the US and Russia.

Source: South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper

Quote: "When you look at how the Trump administration has implemented a brazen and domineering policy towards Europe, treating its allies in this way, honestly, from a European perspective, it’s quite appalling.

I believe European friends should reflect on this and compare the Trump administration’s policies with those of the Chinese government.

In doing so, they will see that China’s diplomatic approach emphasises peace, friendship, goodwill and win-win cooperation."

Details: Shaye voiced his remarks during a panel discussion with senior diplomats, held alongside the annual session of China’s top advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, in Beijing.

He acknowledged that although discussions between the US and Russia aim to address what he referred to as a "crisis" – in reality, a war – any peace process must involve all relevant stakeholders, including European nations: "Various proposed solutions should be subject to equal discussion, rather than being dictated by a select few."

Background:

On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had a row over the war in Ukraine at the White House in raised voices in front of the TV cameras.

On 4 March, US media outlets reported that Trump had ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine until he sees that the Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". Trump's decision also applied to weapons that had already left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.

