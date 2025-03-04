Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine, including supplies already en route – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, increasing pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a spat at the White House.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to a Pentagon official; CNN with reference to a White House representative

Details: An unnamed US Department of Defense official said "the US is holding up all pending military assistance until Trump determines Ukraine’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace".

The official stated that the supply of all American military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be halted, including weapons en route by plane and ship or waiting in transit in Poland.

Bloomberg noted that Trump had instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to enforce this pause.

Bloomberg added that it remains unclear exactly how much US aid is affected by Trump’s order.

Quote from Bloomberg: "Even before Trump suspended Ukraine aid on Monday, it was unclear whether his administration would use the US$3.85 billion in funding Biden’s administration left behind, particularly given that US weapons stockpiles are running low and need to be replenished."

"The freeze on aid already en route to Ukraine includes the delivery of critical munitions, hundreds of guided multiple launch rocket systems and anti-tank weapons and other capabilities. Cutting off existing contracts with industry may also require the US to pay some form of cancellation fee to companies that have started filling the orders."

Quote from a White House representative: "The President [Donald Trump] has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday, 28 February after a spat with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

In response, Trump claimed that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".

On Monday, 3 March Trump stated that he had not yet discussed halting military aid to Ukraine, saying that it depends on what happens next.

The Trump administration has recently stopped funding the purchase of new weapons for Ukraine and is considering freezing another type of aid – the supply of weapons from US stockpiles.

