Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to five

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A 60-year-old woman injured in Russia’s missile strike on a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih on 5 March has died in hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the evening, a woman wounded in yesterday’s missile attack on Kryvyi Rih succumbed to her injuries. Doctors fought to save her life, but the trauma was too severe. My condolences to her loved ones…

In total, the Russians killed five people in the attack on the city.

Thirty-two people were injured, with 22 still in hospital."

Background:

On the evening of 5 March, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a group of foreign volunteers from various countries had checked into the targeted hotel shortly before the attack.

