Russia conducts 17th attack on Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities, causing damage

The Russians launched a large-scale strike on the night of 6-7 March on gas infrastructure facilities belonging to the Naftogaz Group, Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company, causing damage. This is the seventeenth such attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Quote: "This is the seventeenth combined attack on the gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group. Production facilities that provide gas extraction have been damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Details: Naftogaz CEO Roman Chumak said the process of dealing with the aftermath of the attack and assessing the damage is ongoing.

"The Naftogaz Group is taking all necessary measures to restore the operation of the facilities that were attacked by the enemy. We are doing and will continue to do everything possible to ensure the country has gas. I thank all the employees of the Naftogaz Group and all the energy workers of the country for their work under extremely difficult conditions," Chumak said.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russia had conducted a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure on the night of 6-7 March. Facilities in various Ukrainian oblasts were targeted.

Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russians had struck a critical industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast. He added that no casualties had been reported, but there might be issues with gas supply.

