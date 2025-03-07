All Sections
Russian strike on critical facility in Ternopil Oblast: gas supply may be restricted – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 March 2025, 09:05
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have struck a critical industrial facility in Ternopil Oblast. No casualties have been reported, but there may be issues with gas supply.

Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Hits on a critical industrial facility have been recorded in Ternopil Oblast as a result of a nighttime enemy attack. There may be gas supply restrictions."

Details: Nehoda said air defence had downed a Russian missile.

"There are no casualties. The appropriate services are dealing with the aftermath. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!" he concluded.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: At 09:00, Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal confirmed that Oblgaz had disconnected non-domestic consumers due to a drop in pressure in the networks.

"There may be restrictions on the supply of hot water and central heating if the pressure is not restored," he stated.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russia had conducted a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure on the night of 6-7 March. Facilities in various Ukrainian oblasts were targeted.

