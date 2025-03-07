Russians damage sixth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two and half weeks
Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:10
Russian forces have attacked an energy facility in Odesa Oblast belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.
Source: DTEK press service
Quote: "For the fourth night in a row, the enemy has been carrying out devastating attacks on DTEK's energy facilities in Odesa Oblast. This is the sixth attack in the last two and a half weeks."
Advertisement:
The company stated that its power engineers are working around the clock to repair the equipment.
Background: Earlier, the Russians damaged a fifth power facility belonging to DTEK in Odesa Oblast.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!