Russians damage sixth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two and half weeks

Russian forces have attacked an energy facility in Odesa Oblast belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Quote: "For the fourth night in a row, the enemy has been carrying out devastating attacks on DTEK's energy facilities in Odesa Oblast. This is the sixth attack in the last two and a half weeks."

The company stated that its power engineers are working around the clock to repair the equipment.

Background: Earlier, the Russians damaged a fifth power facility belonging to DTEK in Odesa Oblast.

