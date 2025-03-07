All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians damage sixth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two and half weeks

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 7 March 2025, 11:10
Russians damage sixth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two and half weeks
A power facility. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have attacked an energy facility in Odesa Oblast belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Source: DTEK press service

Quote: "For the fourth night in a row, the enemy has been carrying out devastating attacks on DTEK's energy facilities in Odesa Oblast. This is the sixth attack in the last two and a half weeks."

Advertisement:

The company stated that its power engineers are working around the clock to repair the equipment.

Background: Earlier, the Russians damaged a fifth power facility belonging to DTEK in Odesa Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

energyRusso-Ukrainian warattackOdesa Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
energy
Russians attack Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure
Russians damage fifth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two weeks
Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: