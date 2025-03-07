All Sections
Russians breach Ukrainian defensive line near Sudzha, Russia

Olha Kyrylenko, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 7 March 2025, 12:05
Sudzha on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

The Russian forces have broken through the Ukrainian defensive line south of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian defence forces are working to stabilise the situation.

Source: analytical project DeepState; a source in one of the Ukrainian units operating in this area of Kursk Oblast, speaking to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "There was a breach of the [Ukrainian] blockade area. In short, this is an area where our units are trying to hold back the enemy to avoid the risk of partial or complete encirclement.

This did not happen suddenly but rather gradually and systematically. Even before the New Year, the Russians had entered Kurilovka (a village south of Sudzha), where one of our brigades withdrew from its positions. After that, the enemy built up its forces and systematically launched assault operations. Yesterday and the day before [6 and 5 March], they made a breakthrough – this is the result."

Details: A source from one of the units operating in the area of Kursk Oblast reported that the Ukrainian defence forces are currently trying to stabilise the situation.

Quote: "Right now, we are working to stabilise the situation so that the enemy cannot fully cut off our supply routes."

Context: The likely reason for the Russian breakthrough near Sudzha is to secure another access route to a key Ukrainian supply road in Kursk Oblast – the Sumy-Yunakivka-Sudzha road – from the south. Since January 2025, Russian forces have been attempting to take control of this road. At the end of February, they made their first attempt to approach the road from the north via the village of Novenke.

Read more: Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces

Background:

  • On 2 March, DeepState reported that the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast remained critical for Ukrainian defence forces. Russian troops were focussing their efforts on maintaining fire control over Ukraine’s supply routes, while insufficient countermeasures had been taken on the Ukrainian side.
  • On the night of 7 March, DeepState reported further Russian advances in both Kharkiv Oblast and Kursk Oblast in Russia. According to their data, Russian forces had moved forward near Kurilovka in Kursk Oblast and Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

