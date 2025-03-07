The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 6-7 March that the Russians had advanced in Kharkiv Oblast and Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState noted that Russian forces had advanced near the village of Kurilovka in Kursk Oblast and the village of Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy has achieved success in Kursk Oblast due to the deployment of a significant number of North Korean servicemen."

Background: On 2 March, DeepState reported that the situation for Ukraine's defence forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast continues to worsen, as Russian troops focus on maintaining fire control over Ukrainian logistics routes. However, Ukraine had not taken sufficient measures to counter this threat.

