All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians advance in Kharkiv Oblast and their Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 7 March 2025, 01:20
Russians advance in Kharkiv Oblast and their Kursk Oblast – DeepState
Line of contact. Map: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 6-7 March that the Russians had advanced in Kharkiv Oblast and Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState noted that Russian forces had advanced near the village of Kurilovka in Kursk Oblast and the village of Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The enemy has achieved success in Kursk Oblast due to the deployment of a significant number of North Korean servicemen."

Background: On 2 March, DeepState reported that the situation for Ukraine's defence forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast continues to worsen, as Russian troops focus on maintaining fire control over Ukrainian logistics routes. However, Ukraine had not taken sufficient measures to counter this threat.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationKursk OblastKharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
occupation
Ukrainian prosecutors charge Crimean "health minister" over abduction of children from Kherson
Seven Ukrainian children who witnessed Russians abusing their parents and abducting relatives are brought back from Russian occupation
They threatened to kill her children and strangled her: Russian soldiers who raped woman in Donetsk Oblast served with notices of suspicion
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
16:48
Over 86% of Poles oppose sending Polish troops to Ukraine, poll reveals
16:37
Teenager injured in Russian drone attack on house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
16:17
Two people killed, one severely injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast
16:14
Ukrainian biathlon team wins first men's relay World Cup medal in five years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: