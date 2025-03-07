Russian business representatives have met with Robert Agee, the President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, to discuss the lifting of sanctions in certain sectors of the economy.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE), said that the meeting took place several weeks ago. One of the main topics was the creation of a so-called "white paper". In it, foreign businesses outline areas where lifting sanctions is a priority.

He specified that these areas include civil aviation, the supply of spare parts and components, and aircraft maintenance.

"These kinds of issues could be at the top of the list. Well, we naturally welcome the return of Russian banks to the SWIFT system and the normalisation of payment and settlement relations," the RUIE head added.

Earlier, Robert Agee confirmed that the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia is preparing proposals to lift sanctions, in particular on the aviation sector, in terms of supplying spare parts and technical support for aircraft.

Shokhin said that the timing of the white paper may coincide with a possible meeting between the US and Russian leaders.

"Trump said he would meet with Putin within a month and a half. Therefore, it would be good to prepare it in March so as not to miss the mark, as they say," he said.

Background:

Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell held closed-door talks in Switzerland on the possible supply of Russian gas to Germany via Nord Stream 2.

The US and Russia are considering an economic partnership in the Arctic. They are discussing joint exploration of natural resources and the use of new trade routes.

Vladimir Putin ordered his Cabinet of Ministers to prepare for the return of Western companies.

