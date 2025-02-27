US and Russia consider Arctic as place for economic cooperation – Bloomberg

The United States and Russia are discussing the possibility of economic cooperation in the Arctic, including natural resource exploration and the use of new trade routes.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private and at an early stage

Details: The newspaper reports that US and Russian officials see the Arctic as a potential region for economic cooperation.

Quote: "Both sides have recently signalled that they’re open to business ventures and cooperation, alarming European and NATO allies, which have sought to isolate Moscow since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago."

Details: Bloomberg reports that the Arctic is increasingly attracting the attention of a number of countries as melting ice due to climate change opens up new shipping routes and access to potential mineral deposits.

After talks on 18 February between Russian and US representatives in Saudi Arabia, the head of the Russian state-owned Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said that cooperation on energy projects in the Arctic was one of the "specific areas of cooperation" they discussed.

One of the sources noted that the US sees cooperation as an opportunity to weaken relations between Russia and China but expressed doubts about the success of this strategy, given how close the two countries have become in recent years, especially with their "no-limits" partnership after the war in Ukraine.

